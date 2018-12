The move comes as 800K federal employees expect to begin the new year out of work or working without pay President Donald Trump issued an executive order Friday freezing federal workers' pay for 2019, following through on a proposal he announced earlier in the year.

Departing senators sound the alarm As departing senators said their goodbyes to Washington, a number of Democrats and Republicans took the opportunity to express concern about the state of the Senate and the political climate.

Don Lemon on Trump's shutdown tweet: Outrageous CNN's Don Lemon criticizes President Trump as the US federal government continues to experience a partial shutdown.

Trump blames Democrats for migrant child deaths at the border President Donald Trump on Saturday said the deaths of migrant children at the border are "strictly the fault of the Democrats" after two children in the custody of US Customs and Border Protection died in recent weeks.

Trump ramps up threats over wall funding CNN's John Berman discusses whether President Donald Trump's latest threat to secure funding for the border wall is a tactic or a tantrum.

Federal employees get sample letters to send to creditors A quarter of the federal government will likely begin the new year out of work or working without pay.

Ocasio-Cortez fires back at McCaskill Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday responded to outgoing Sen. Claire McCaskill on Twitter after the Missouri Democrat referred to the incoming freshman congresswoman as "a bright shiny new object" earlier this week.

Outgoing Sen. McCaskill: I'm a little confused why Ocasio-Cortez is 'the thing' Sen. Claire McCaskill has some advice for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the incoming freshman who has rapidly risen from obscurity to one of the most well-known figures in the Democratic Party: Talk is cheap.

See a visualization of President Trump's multiplying false claims CNN's Victor Blackwell uses gumballs to represent The Washington Post's count of President Donald Trump's false and misleading claims since taking office.