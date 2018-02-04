China slams “wild guesses” in US nuclear review

China said Sunday it is “firmly opposed” to the United States’ new nuclear weapons policy statement, describing its speculation about Chinese intentions as “wild guesses”. The US Defense Department’s Nuclear Posture Review released Friday outlines the Pentagon’s nuclear ambitions under President Donald Trump, while spelling out how it foresees nuclear threats in the coming decades. Although the review largely focuses on Russia, several sections are dedicated to the lack of transparency in China’s nuclear buildup.
