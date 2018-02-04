China slams “wild guesses” in US nuclear review

Rep. Jerry Nadler has seen classified info and says the House GOP is trying to obstruct the Russia probe The top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee is refuting the Republican memo alleging FBI abuses of surveillance authority, accusing House Republicans of being "part and parcel to an organized effort to obstruct" special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

The memo: 5 takeaways The buildup is over, and the memo is out. So what does the newly released four-page document from House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes and his committee staff mean for the Russia investigation, key figures at the Justice Department and President Donald Trump?

CNN anchor: Are Dems amplifying memo? CNN's Erin Burnett confronts Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) about the outcry by Democrats over a controversial GOP memo that alleged FBI abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Schiff: FISA court knew of dossier's political backing A central pillar of Rep. Devin Nunes' memo alleging wrongdoing by the FBI -- that the government did not disclose the political bias of a source when seeking a surveillance warrant -- is unfounded, several major US newspapers have reported.

Trump says memo 'totally vindicates' him President Donald Trump says a GOP memo declassified on Friday "totally vindicates" him in the Russia probe.

Paul Ryan deletes tweet about tax cuts after Twitter backlash House Speaker Paul Ryan deleted a tweet Saturday touting the GOP tax overhaul after critics called him out for appearing out of touch with the reality of low-income individuals' financial situations.

Analysis: Trump used only 47 words to say 4 things that aren't true On Saturday morning, before heading out for a round of golf, President Donald Trump tweeted this:

Is this a 'radical' picture of Obama? A newly released photo from 2005 shows Barack Obama with controversial Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. Michael Smerconish gives his take on whether this photo could have prevented Obama from becoming president.

Report: Nominee who called belief in climate change a 'kind of paganism' to be dropped The White House is planning to withdraw its nominee to head the Council on Environmental Quality, according to The Washington Post.