China rare earths group supports counter-measures against U.S. 'bullying'

Security camera footage obtained by CNN shows Connor Betts in a bar with his sister and friend an hour before the mass shooting Security camera footage obtained exclusively by CNN shows Connor Betts' movements on the night of the Dayton gunman's mass shooting.

Shaken communities: Latinos fear they'll be targeted next Miles beyond the Walmart's walls and days after the gunman pulled the trigger, the massacre that ended 22 lives here has jolted communities that were already on edge.

Face-to-face with hatred: These are the voices of the border community traumatized by shooting Days after the Walmart shooting in El Paso, fear has slowly spread on the streets, homes and workplaces. It was the deadliest attack on the Hispanic community in years and something unimaginable for this border town.

Mom: Daughter FaceTimed her boyfriend after she was shot CNN's Randi Kaye speaks with a woman who lost her daughter in the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

Late night: Comics slam Congress for inaction on gun violence See what all of the late night hosts, from Stephen Colbert to Jimmy Kimmel, had to say about gun violence in America in the wake of the shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

Visit: Trump to travel to El Paso and Dayton today President Donald Trump will travel Wednesday to the scenes of back-to-back mass shootings that stunned the nation and left at least 31 people dead, but his planned appearances in Ohio and Texas aren't being well received by all local officials -- some of whom say it would be best if the commander in chief avoided […]

Opinion: Blaming Trump for shootings is not the answer We have to stop blaming the politicians we loathe for the vile actions of the deranged, evil people who commit mass shootings.

Survivor: As gunman roamed Walmart, shoppers begged to live Christopher Grant was in the Walmart produce section when gunfire rattled. It was about 10:30 a.m. on a Saturday -- with parents and carefree children searching the aisles for back-to-school bargains.

Obama takes on hate and Trump takes on Obama It is a strange fact of unfolding American history that the country's first black President should be followed in office by a President who has openly said racist things.