China jails nine for selling fentanyl into US

China on Thursday jailed nine people for selling fentanyl to Americans, the result of a landmark joint probe, and pledged further co-operation following President Donald Trump’s fury at Beijing’s perceived inaction against Chinese suppliers fuelling the deadly US opioid crisis. Despite Trump’s criticism earlier this year that Beijing had reneged on its promise to crack down on the production of the drug, China said it was “willing to conduct sincere and concrete anti-drug cooperation” with the US to tackle fentanyl trafficking. The court in northern Hebei province described the case as the first successful joint US-Chinese probe related to fentanyl smuggling, and US officials also hailed the verdict.
