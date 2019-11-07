China jails nine for selling fentanyl into US

House Committee subpoenas Mick Mulvaney for impeachment inquiry Acting White House chief of staff Mick ﻿Mulvaney has been subpoenaed to appear Friday morning before the House Intelligence Committee as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, an official working on the inquiry told CNN.

NYT: Ukraine's leader planned Biden probe announcement CNN host Fareed Zakaria said on Thursday that he had been set to interview Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before news about the Ukrainian's call with President Donald Trump broke.

Graham billboard showcases old Trump attack Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) gets read the riot act for saying what he's NOT going to read. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.

Analysis: The factor that could condemn Trump to impeachment Rudy Giuliani's fingerprints are everywhere.

Sen. Kennedy insults Pelosi: It must suck to be that dumb CNN's John Berman talks to Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) about the statements Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) made about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at a Trump rally in Louisiana.

Pompeo tries new tack in contradicting ex-adviser's testimony Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday contradicted for a second time sworn testimony about the former US ambassador to Ukraine who was ousted after a smear campaign led by President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Opinion: Will Pence be Trump's scapegoat? If Vice President Mike Pence is known for anything, it is loyalty to the President and operating serenely in the shadows. Now it seems that loyal service to the errant Donald Trump is forcing him into the harsh light of the Congressional probe into the President's alleged attempt at political extortion of Ukraine.

Michael Bloomberg expected to file for 2020 primary • Jeff Sessions praises Trump in announcing run for his old Senate seat • Moody's forecast: Trump will win 2020 in landslide • Trump voter in swing state: He lied to us • Opinion: Bloomberg is the Trump antidote