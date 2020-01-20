China confirms human-to-human transmission as SARS-like virus spreads

The Duke of Sussex breaks his silence after announcing he and Meghan will end their royal duties, expressing 'great sadness' at the decision Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, expressed "great sadness" Sunday evening in his first public statement since Buckingham Palace announced he and his wife, Meghan, would give up their royal titles and would not represent the Queen as working members of the royal family.

Princess Diana staffer: One of the most poignant bits of royal video I've ever seen Princess Diana's former Chief of Staff Patrick Jephson reacts to Prince Harry's speech publicly addressing his and Meghan's decision to leave royal life.

Harry and Meghan brokered an unprecedented deal. Here is what it involves Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will give up their royal titles and eschew some state funding in a deal brokered to end a crisis that broke out after the couple announced they would step back from the royal family.

Analysis: Meghan gets the blame because of her race From the moment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their relationship known to the public in 2016, the message many Britons sent to her was clear:

Max Foster: Meghan and Harry will now use these titles CNN's Max Foster explains the significance of the news that Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will no longer use the titles of His and Her Royal Highness after announcing they would step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

Opinion: Harry and Meghan aren't really quitting When I was 16 years old, I joined Republic, the British organization which campaigns to abolish the monarchy. Americans, it has always seemed to me, got this one right in 1776. Why afford political power and taxpayer-funded luxury to a bunch of people on the basis of their bloodline? This is the digital age, not […]

