Houston could see 4-5 more days of rain The sprawling and soaked Houston metro area and other deluged towns in southeast Texas braced for devastating floods and pummeling rainfall on Sunday as Tropical Storm Harvey stalled over land and drenched dogged searchers and anxious residents.

Woman trapped in home: 911 told us not to call Ify Echetebu is trapped on the second floor of her aunt's home in Dickinson, Texas, with 11 family members and friends after catastrophic flooding hit the area.

Resident waves Texas flag down vacant street A resident of flood-ravaged Rockport, Texas, says he walked a damaged street is his town waving a Texas flag as a symbol of hope.

Here's what South Texas looks like now Hurricane Harvey made landfall late Friday in Texas as a Category 4 storm, battering the coast with 130-mph winds and torrential rain. It was the strongest hurricane to hit the United States in more than a decade.

Photos: Harvey slams Texas Hurricane Harvey slams Texas as a Category 4 storm, spawning "widespread devastation"