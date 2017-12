Trump's ex-national security adviser says he is cooperating with special counsel Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling Special counsel Robert Mueller has charged former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn with "willfully and knowingly" making "false, fictitious and fraudulent statements" to the FBI regarding conversations with Russia's ambassador.

Analysis: Flynn's guilty plea is a massive problem for Trump Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn's decision to plead guilty to a single count of lying to the FBI over conversations he had with the Russian ambassador during the 2016 election is an absolutely massive moment in the ongoing special counsel probe being led by Robert Mueller -- and has potentially huge ramifications for President […]

See Flynn walk into court President Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn walks into his court hearing. Flynn is expected to plead guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

Read the charges filed against Flynn Special counsel Robert Mueller has charged former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn with "willfully and knowingly" making "false, fictitious and fraudulent statements" to the FBI regarding conversations with Russia's ambassador. Read the court filing:

Michael Flynn in less than 2 minutes Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn is an expert in military intelligence. He was Trump's pick for national security adviser, but resigned amid controversy over Russia contacts.

