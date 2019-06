His comments at a campaign fundraiser drew swift rebukes from his Democratic rivals for president, drawing the controversy into the next news cycle Joe Biden can't seem to get out of his own way.

Biden says Booker should apologize: 'There's not a racist bone in my body' An unapologetic Joe Biden defended his remarks about working with segregationist senators on Wednesday, telling reporters that "there's not a racist bone in my body."

Cory Booker shuts down Joe Biden: This is what I know Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker responds to rival Joe Biden, who said Booker should apologize to him after the New Jersey senator sharply criticized the former vice president's remarks about working with segregationist senators.

Elizabeth Warren's rise opens a new chapter in the progressive primary Sen. Bernie Sanders has company in the rapidly escalating race-within-a-race to lead the progressive wing in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary: Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

SE Cupp: What is the point of Biden's candidacy? CNN's SE Cupp says 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden is no longer delivering on the moderate stances he once promised.

Polls: Warren rising, but Biden tops in perceived electability Sen. Elizabeth Warren moved up to a second-place tie with Sen. Bernie Sanders nationally, but both remain behind former Vice President Joe Biden, who also tops the list of who people think would beat President Donald Trump, according to a new poll from Monmouth University.

Iran claims to have shot down US spy drone Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards claimed Thursday to have shot down a "intruding American spy drone" after it entered Iranian airspace, according to state media, amid increased hostility between Washington and Tehran.

Sullenberger's experience in a 737 MAX simulator made him see how pilots ran out of time The pilot who orchestrated the dramatic plane landing in the Hudson River 10 years ago told a congressional panel Wednesday that he can see how crews would have struggled during the recent Boeing 737 MAX crashes after he spent time in a simulator running recreations of the doomed flights.