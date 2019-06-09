Case opened: Democrats begin public airing of Mueller report

President Donald Trump says it’s “case closed .” But Democrats are just getting started with Robert Mueller . House Democrats have scheduled a series of hearings this coming week on the special counsel’s report as they intensify their focus on the Russia probe and pick up the pace on an investigative “path” — in the words of Speaker Nancy Pelosi — that some of them hope leads to impeachment of the president. In doing so, they are trying to draw the public’s attention on the allegations that Trump sought to obstruct a federal investigation and they want highlight his campaign’s contacts with Russia in the 2016 election.
Source:: Yahoo