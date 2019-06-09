Case opened: Democrats begin public airing of Mueller report

Protesters took to the streets to oppose a controversial bill that would make it easier to extradite people to mainland China More than 1 million protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong Sunday, organizers said, to oppose a controversial extradition bill that would enable China to extradite fugitives from the city, in what would be the largest demonstration since the city's handover to China in 1997.

China finds new ways to pressure Trump amid trade impasse The Chinese government is ramping up efforts to apply pressure on the United States beyond imposing punitive economic measures as trade negotiations between the two countries remain deadlocked.

Bird's-eye-view footage of protest will stun you In what could be the largest demonstration since the city's handover to China in 1997, organizers claim more than one million protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong to oppose a controversial extradition bill that would enable China to extradite fugitives from the city.

'I'm not backing down this time': Chinese dissident artist Badiucao reveals his identity For years, Chinese artist Badiucao has operated anonymously, wearing a mask whenever he appears in public. But now, on the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, he has revealed his face for the very first time.

World marks 30 years since Tiananmen massacre as China censors all mention As commemorations for the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre take place worldwide Tuesday, any coverage or discussion of the event will be tightly censored in China.

CNN harassed while reporting on Tiananmen Square CNN's Matt Rivers was harassed while covering the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre in Beijing, of which China strictly controls and censors any coverage or discussion.

Twitter apologizes for suspending accounts critical of China Twitter has apologized for suspending accounts that were critical of the Chinese government's response to the Tiananmen Square protests of June 4, 1989.

Fox News host calls Trump statement 'fake news' Following an interview with President Trump on D-Day, Fox News host Laura Ingraham had to clarify that Trump's claim that the interview held up the D-Day ceremony was "fake news."

Melania Trump mostly silent in Europe but certainly seen The visit this week of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to England, Ireland and France, featured no public speaking engagements from the first lady -- a solo event at 10 Downing Street in London with the husband of Prime Minister Theresa May did not include official remarks.