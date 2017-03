Trump to release 'hard power budget' with cuts to State Dept, EPA The Trump administration will add detail to its plan to slash the federal budget Thursday morning, releasing its "America First" budget outline.

Trump calls travel ban block a 'judicial overreach' A federal judge in Hawaii blocked President Donald Trump's new travel ban on Wednesday afternoon, hours before the ban was set to go into effect.

Trump responds to Hawaii travel ban ruling President Donald Trump responds to a Hawaii judge's travel ban ruling at a rally in Tennessee.

HHS Secretary Tom Price caught in a political storm Just a month into his new job, Tom Price is smack-dab in the center of a political storm.

Dutch elections: Europe's far-right populists fail first test Far-right populism has failed its first test in Europe this year after conservative party leader Geert Wilders came a distant second in the closely-watched Dutch election.

Despite big talk, Trump makes modest border wall ask The White House is releasing its budget proposal Thursday with just $1.5 billion immediately earmarked for the President's oft-promised Southern border wall with Mexico -- a reflection of the fact that the administration doesn't yet know what it wants the wall to look like, the budget director said.

Justice Department charges Russians in Yahoo hack The Department of Justice is set to make the formal announcement of charges tomorrow against hackers with ties to Russia investigators believe were behind a breach of information regarding hundreds of millions of Yahoo accounts, according to a law enforcement source.

Hackers are selling Yahoo data on the dark web The most recently revealed Yahoo hack is considered the largest data breach in history, and the saga just got worse.

House intel chairman: No evidence of wiretapping claim House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said Wednesday that neither him nor the ranking Democrat on the committee have seen any evidence that then-President Barack Obama wiretapped Donald Trump last year, and want the Justice Department to respond to their requests from information by March 20.