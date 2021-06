Valentina Miozzo moved within the Arctic Circle in the middle of the pandemic -- just as the 24-hour polar nights were on the horizon For most of us, the pandemic has meant enforced solitude. But for others, it's been the chance to go searching for that solitude. And where better to do so than in the Arctic Circle?

Millions won't ditch Modi yet despite India's catastrophic new wave of Covid-19 cases • YouTube suspends Sen. Johnson's account over video about dubious Covid treatments • Opinion: Delta variant poses a threat to our return to 'normal'

Less than half the adults in five US states have received their first Covid-19 vaccine dose See the Covid vaccination rate in your state

Analysis: Most blue states will make Biden's July 4 vaccine goal. The red ones won't The United States looks increasingly unlikely to reach President Joe Biden's July 4 vaccine goal. We need at least 70% of all adults to have one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and we're on pace to have somewhere between 67% and 68%.

Vaccine skeptics explain their concerns with the Covid-19 shot CNN's Alisyn Camerota speaks to four Americans about why they do not plan to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Find out more about these debunked Covid-19 vaccine myths and how to speak to someone who's hesitant to get vaccinated.

Opinion: Delta variant poses a threat to our return to 'normal' As variants of Covid-19 have spread in the US, the public health policy and programmatic responses have been largely consistent: vaccinate as soon as possible, mask up and keep social distancing. But as vaccinations have increased, there has been a collective relaxation of the masking and distancing that were previously indispensable public health measures.

YouTube suspends Sen. Ron Johnson's account for posting video about dubious Covid-19 treatments YouTube suspended GOP Sen. Ron Johnson's account on Friday after he posted comments regarding dubious treatments for Covid-19.

