The former President used his speech to focus on a single subject: The 2020 election he lost eight months ago. He won't stop lying that he won. He's still repeating his favorite old lies, those eternal chestnuts about the size of the trade deficit with China and the legitimacy of the Russia investigation and how many immigrants show up for their court hearings.

'That one was a whopper': CNN fact-checks Trump's Fox News interview CNN anchors fact check Former President Trump's 12 lies during a single Fox News interview. The fallacies were pointed out by CNN's Marshall Cohen reporting.

Analysis: Trump is unmatched at selling outrage Nothing can destroy former President Donald Trump in the eyes of those who love him, one reason why his hold on American politics remains formidable.

Noem: GOP governors fighting Covid lacked 'grit' South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem questioned the grit and instinct of fellow GOP governors who enacted Covid-19 measures like mask mandates and business closures to stop the spread of the virus in their states last year, warning that some of them are now "rewriting history" about their records as the threat wanes across the country.

Analysis: The Big Lie keeps getting bigger Former President Donald Trump on Sunday delivered another avalanche of lies about the 2020 election in a disturbing preview of where Republican energy is parked ahead of next year's midterms.

CNN spoke with Trump supporter at CPAC who knows Biden won CNN's Donie O'Sullivan spoke with supporters of former President Donald Trump while covering the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, not all of whom believe Joe Biden lost the election.

Covid deaths are expected to surge in 5 hot spots, expert says

Why Al Sharpton and Ben Crump are taking up the case of a White teen killed by police • Analysis: Conservatives actually love critical race theory when it's about 'oppressed' Whites