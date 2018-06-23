Cameroonian town ravaged by Boko Haram bears deep scars

Jumping from position to position as parents remained separated from children led to chaos and confusion On Wednesday morning, White House cooks were flipping steaks and unboxing popcorn machines ahead of the yearly congressional picnic. Within the hour, the picnic was scrubbed, the steaks on ice, and the popcorn machines trucked away.

How the policy of separating families unfolded The week is ending the way it started -- with lots of confusion about the policy that resulted in separating immigrant children from their parents.

Anchor fact-checks Trump supporter on separations What began as a new Trump administration policy, enacted in mid-April, has turned to a crisis that resulted in the separation of immigrant children from their parents. CNN's Victor Blackwell discusses the decisions that lead to the policy.

Trump's personal legal team opposed family separation Two of President Donald Trump's personal lawyers on the Russia investigation broke ranks with their client this week on an entirely unrelated topic, rejecting his now-abandoned practice of separating undocumented immigrant families at the border.

Chris Cuomo calls out Fox News over migrant coverage CNN's Chris Cuomo states his case for caring about the thousands of children separated from their families.

Netflix exec out after racial slurs in front of colleagues A top Netflix executive has left the company after he used the N-word in front of colleagues on more than one occasion.

2 arrested in gang rape of anti-trafficking activists in India; police hunt for others Six men have been accused of rape in connection with a gang rape this week of five female anti-trafficking workers in a village in eastern India, police told CNN on Saturday.

DNA reveals a WWII veteran stole an 8-year-old's identity He was a WWII veteran with a Purple Heart, a wife and three children. But in 1964, he vanished, moved across the country and later took the identity of an 8-year-old boy who had died years before.