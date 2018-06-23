Cameroonian town ravaged by Boko Haram bears deep scars

Amchidé (Cameroon) (AFP) – Burnt cars, houses torched or pockmarked by heavy shelling and shuttered schools mark the once bustling Cameroon town of Amchide which was a frontline in the war against Boko Haram. Most of the inhabitants fled after October 2014 when the town near the Nigerian border became the battleground between the Cameroonian army and Boko Haram fighters. Although some have returned after a call by the authorities to come home, Amchide is a shadow of its former self.
Source:: Yahoo