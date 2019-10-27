California's wind-driven blaze spurs massive evacuations

Trump says he didn't inform congressional leaders of the raid targeting ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi because he feared leaks could cost US lives President Donald Trump admitted on Sunday the White House did not inform some key Democrats about the daring raid that resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Trump: ISIS leader al-Baghdadi 'died like a coward' President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday morning that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a US military raid in northwest Syria over the weekend.

US defense chief: Al-Baghdadi's death a 'blow' to ISIS Defense Secretary Mark Esper described the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as a "devastating blow" to a terrorist organization that has launched horrific attacks across the world.

Video appears to show al-Baghdadi raid underway Video circulated by Syrian activists purports to show a US raid targeting ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northwest Syria. The final confirmation on his death is pending while DNA and biometric testing is conducted, sources tell CNN.

Al-Baghdadi detonated suicide vest, official says ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is believed to have detonated a suicide vest during a raid conducted by the US military in northwest Syria on Saturday, according to a senior US defense official.

Video shows ISIS family members attempting camp escape New video appears to show family members of suspected ISIS fighters rioting and attempting escape at the Al-hol detention camp in Syria.

