Two former Republican senators urged their party to listen to witnesses before dismissing the impeachment probe as a sham • He broke with the GOP under Nixon; hear his advice for them today

Analysis: Here's the argument that Trump is winning White House (still) won't cooperate -- Shocking exactly zero people, White House counsel Pat Cipollone fired off a strongly worded letter declining to participate in future House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearings. "House Democrats have wasted enough of America's time with this charade," Cipollone wrote. He signed the letter Trump-style, with a Sharpie and a ginormous […]

Do witnesses have to comply with Congress' subpoenas? In this impeachment edition of The Point, Chris Cillizza and CNN legal analyst Laura Coates dig into one of our most-requested topics -- what's the deal with subpoenas? Chris and Laura explain how some members of the Trump administration have been able to ignore formal congressional subpoenas to testify or produce documents.

Analysis: The White House's hypocrisy on unnamed sources President Trump doesn't want you to believe stories that rely on unnamed sources. Trump tweeted Friday that people should "only accept information" that "has an actual living name on it." He has tweeted similar things in the past, warning people that when stories "don't mention names" it's "very possible that those sources don't exist" but […]

Opinion: Do Democrats have enough evidence for impeachment? Two legal experts duke it out Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement Thursday that the Democrats would move ahead on drafting articles of impeachment is giving new ferocity to the debate over President Donald Trump's actions and the way Congress should respond. To gain more insight, CNN Opinion has asked two prominent Washington legal experts to bat the issues back and forth in […]

Supreme Court puts hold on House subpoenas for Trump taxes • Watch: The secret to why Trump won't release his taxes • Trump's toilet claim reminds Anderson Cooper of vintage Rand Paul moment

Trump claims Americans have to flush the toilet '10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once' President Donald Trump on Friday had a lot to say about toilets, sinks and showers.

Pelosi's daughter has message for Trump Nancy Pelosi's daughter Christine Pelosi reacts to President Trump's comments about the House Speaker's reaction to a question from a reporter.