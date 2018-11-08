Posted on by

California shooting: Ian David Long identified as mass shooter at Thousand Oaks bar

The suspect behind America’s latest mass shooting has been identified as Ian David Long, who law enforcement officials have accused of killing at least 12 people inside the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California. The gunman, identified by NBC News as a heavily-tattooed, 28-year-old white male, used a .45 calibre handgun and was found dead after storming the bar that’s commonly frequented by country music fans on Wednesday nights. Police said he was an ex-Marine who had multiple run-ins with law enforcement in recent years and likely shot himself Wednesday night in the bar.

Source:: Yahoo

      