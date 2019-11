Democrats are primed to pivot to a critical new phase of impeachment to ensure no shows by administration witnesses don't blunt their momentum Democrats are primed to pivot to a critical new phase of impeachment -- building a public case that President Donald Trump abused his power -- to ensure no shows by administration witnesses don't blunt their momentum.

The whistleblower's lawyer made the GOP an offer An attorney for the anonymous whistleblower said Sunday he offered to have Republican lawmakers submit questions to his client directly without having to go through the committee's Democratic majority.

From Washington's fight to the front lines in Ukraine On the front lines of Ukraine's war with Russia, the conditions are basic and the enemy is close. At a Ukrainian position in the southeast of the country, the troops fight from dirt trenches that twist and turn through the flat terrain.

All four White House officials scheduled for House inquiry depositions Monday won't testify All four White House officials who are scheduled to give depositions on Monday during the House's impeachment inquiry won't show up, as a source with knowledge of the situation tells CNN that National Security Council lawyers John Eisenberg and Michael Ellis will not testify.

Was there a quid pro quo? Conway says she doesn't know White House adviser Kellyanne Conway could not definitively say to CNN's Dana Bash whether or not there was a quid pro quo involving President Donald Trump and military aid to Ukraine, saying "I don't know whether aid was being held up and for how long."

Analysis: In one year, we'll know if Trump was a fluke or not By this time next year, we'll know whether President Donald Trump was a fluke or not.

When you hear 'quid pro quo,' you should think this In this weekend edition of The Point, Chris Cillizza and CNN Legal Analyst Michael Zeldin talk about President Donald Trump's new favorite phrase, "quid pro quo," and what it really means in the context of the Ukraine saga.

Jimmy Carter tells church service he is 'completely at ease' with death Former President Jimmy Carter said Sunday that he found he "was absolutely and completely at ease with death" after doctors told him in 2015 that his cancer had spread to his brain.

How Beto O'Rourke rose and fell so suddenly Beto O'Rourke left his political magic in Texas.