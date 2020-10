'That should never have happened': Secret Service agents denounce Trump's parade Pacing the well-appointed presidential suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center between intravenous doses of remdesivir and near-hourly checks of his vitals, President Donald Trump has told more than one well-wisher he's desperate to fly the coop.

Here's who has tested positive and negative for Covid-19 in Trump's circle A least 10 people in President Donald Trump's family, the US government and circle of advisers and recent contacts have recently tested positive for Covid-19.

Cabrera fires back at Trump adviser defending Trump's Walter Reed outing Trump campaign senior adviser, Jason Miller, defended President Donald Trump's actions following his positive coronavirus diagnosis, including leaving Walter Reed medical center for a photo-op visit to his supporters outside of the hospital.

Trump furious at chief of staff for contradicting physician, sources say President Donald Trump is furious with chief of staff Mark Meadows after the top West Wing official contradicted the White House physician's assessment Saturday of the President's health, two sources with knowledge of the situation told CNN on Sunday.

Senior administration official: Outbreak likely began at Supreme Court announcement A senior administration official told CNN's Jake Tapper on Saturday that the cluster of coronavirus cases among top Republican officials likely began at President Donald Trump's Rose Garden event announcing the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Avlon: President Trump's sickness is a karmic twist With President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis, CNN's John Avlon looks back at the times Trump has previously attacked his opponents' health. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign has paused attack ads during this time. President Trump's campaign has not.

Attorney General William Barr to self-quarantine 'for now,' spokesperson says Attorney General William Barr will self-quarantine "for now" but is expected to return to work this week, according to a Justice Department spokesperson.