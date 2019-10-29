Bursting at the seams: inside an IS prison in Syria

Analysis: Trump may regret getting his wish President Donald Trump and his Republican defenders may come to regret that Nancy Pelosi gave them what they wished for.

Berman shocked by Republican's attacks on US war vet CNN's John Berman grills former Rep. Sean Duffy over his criticism of a WH Ukraine expert, Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who's set to testify in the impeachment inquiry.

Analysis: GOP attacks on military officer's patriotism are next-level On Tuesday, Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, is expected tell House investigators that he had major concerns about the appropriateness of a July 25 phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. And that those worries led him to immediately flag the call to his superiors […]

This Q&A sums up the GOP response to Trump and Ukraine CNN's Manu Raju spoke with Rep. Mark Amodei (R-NV) and tried to get the lawmaker to answer a question about President Trump's call with the Ukrainian president.

GOP lawmaker hasn't attended any impeachment depositions he's been invited to because of 'other responsibilities' A Republican House member who sits on a committee that is participating in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump said the Democratic-led proceedings are a "sideshow" -- but he hasn't attended any depositions of key witnesses because he has "other responsibilities" in Congress.

Opinion: 'Lock them up' election is banana republic stuff The chant grew out of a chorus of boos when President Donald Trump's face was flashed on the big screen during the World Series in Washington.

Joe Biden denied communion at a Catholic church Former Vice President Joe Biden was denied communion Sunday at a Catholic church in South Carolina over his support for abortion rights.