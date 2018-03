After a 'surreal' televised White House meeting, Dems were optimistic and GOP lawmakers seemed skeptical Nobody knew quite what to think.

NRA hits Trump: Great TV, bad policy President Donald Trump's televised meeting Wednesday with lawmakers on gun control "made for great TV," a National Rifle Association spokesperson told CNN -- but the group was not entertained by the President's apparent sharp turn on policy.

Watch Sen. Feinstein's reaction to Trump's gun proposal Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) appeared to erupt with glee after President Trump suggested an assault weapons ban should be included in a bipartisan bill on gun reform.

Trump shuts down congressman's concealed carry push President Donald Trump, during a meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Wednesday, shut down Republican Congressman Steve Scalise when he pitched lumping in a pro-concealed carry measure in with a broader gun control measure.

GOP lawmakers surprised by Trump comments in gun session President Donald Trump on Wednesday signaled his support for a hodgepodge of policies -- from strengthening background checks to raising the minimum age to buy certain guns and taking guns away from the mentally ill -- during a meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers at the White House.

You're afraid of the NRA, Trump tells senators President Donald Trump asked Sen. Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican who's worked on a bill to strengthen background checks for gun purchases, whether he left out a proposal to raise the gun purchasing age to 21 out of his measure because he is "afraid of the NRA."

Trump to lawmakers: 'Take the gun first, go through due process second' in some cases President Donald Trump, during a bipartisan meeting Wednesday with lawmakers to discuss school safety and gun measures, said it might be better in some cases to allow law enforcement to confiscate weapons from potentially disturbed individuals before allowing due process.

Governor reacts to Delta, NRA fallout: We didn't start this Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal responded to a reporter's question on other states courting Delta Airlines to move saying "Delta knows better than that," following a fallout between GOP lawmakers and the company for its decision to cut ties with the NRA.