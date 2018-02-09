Broadcom offers $8 bn to Qualcomm if deal is blocked

Sen. Paul speaks on Senate floor after shutdown Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks on Senate floor after the government shutdown.

How a government shutdown will affect you When there are partisan disagreements and Congress is divided on how to fund the government, the threat of a shutdown looms. Learn what one could mean for you.

Analysis: Rand Paul is right When Rand Paul took control of the Senate floor just before 6 p.m. Eastern, virtually every one of his Republican colleagues grimaced. Five years ago, they would have cheered him.

OMB is preparing for lapse in government funding The White House's Office of Management and Budget is planning for a lapse in funding as of Thursday evening in preparation for a possible shutdown, an OMB official told CNN.