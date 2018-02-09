Broadcom offers $8 bn to Qualcomm if deal is blocked

Singapore-based Broadcom said Friday it would pay rival Qualcomm $8 billion if regulators fail to approve a proposed merger between the two computer chip giants. The “termination fee” offer came a day after California-based Qualcomm rejected a record $121 billion hostile bid as too low, while citing a risk that the proposed tie-up could be blocked by regulatory authorities. Broadcom chief executive Hock Tan said he welcomed Qualcomm’s offer of talks on the takeover bid and suggested a meeting in the coming days.
Source:: Yahoo