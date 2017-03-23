British parliament attack: The victims

Three people were killed in the terror attack outside Britain’s parliament: a woman picking up her children from school, a man from Utah, and an unarmed police officer. Westminster Bridge, where the attacker rammed down pedestrians before stabbing a police officer, is a busy tourist spot with its views of parliament’s Big Ben clock tower, and the injured included many foreigners. Unarmed police officer Keith Palmer, who was fatally stabbed as he stood guard at an entrance to parliament, has been hailed as a hero.
Source:: Yahoo