The President's rhetoric suggests the obliteration of free media.

CNN obtains secret Trump-Cohen tape Presidential candidate Donald Trump is heard on tape discussing with his attorney Michael Cohen how they would buy the rights to a Playboy model's story about an alleged affair Trump had with her years earlier, according to the audio recording of the conversation aired exclusively on CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time."

White House says next Trump-Putin meeting delayed The follow-up meeting President Donald Trump proposed holding with his Russian counterpart in the fall will no longer happen this year, the White House said on Wednesday.

Anderson Cooper calls out Trump: Wait, what changed? CNN's Anderson Cooper wonders what changed since President Donald Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin to make him suddenly believe Russia could hack the 2018 election.

Opinion: Trump sounds normal in private. It's all an act. Reading anything into a short, grainy tape recording is difficult. But from the moment that CNN's Chris Cuomo shared one of the Michael Cohen tapes, experts have sliced and diced the audio to figure out exactly what then-candidate Donald Trump knew about a payment to keep his alleged affair with former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal […]

Pompeo declares US won't recognize Crimea as part of Russia Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement Wednesday saying the US "rejects Russia's attempted annexation of Crimea and pledges to maintain this policy until Ukraine's territorial integrity is restored."