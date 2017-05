Secretary of state won't hold annual event that's become a symbol of friendship with Muslim world In an apparent break with a nearly two-decades long bipartisan tradition, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has declined to host an event commemorating the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, according to two administration officials familiar with the decision.

Ramadan for non-Muslims: What not to say There are 7 billion people in the world. And a full 22% of them -- 1.6 billion -- are fasting from sunup to sundown. Every day. For an entire month.

Everything you need to know about Ramadan Ramadan is one of the five pillars of the Islamic faith. Imam Suhaib Webb explains its purpose and benefits.

Muslim group sues for a mosque on Ramadan eve A Muslim community group in New Jersey has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Bayonne, alleging anti-Muslim bias as the reason the city's zoning board denied an application for a mosque.

Man shouting anti-Muslim slurs kills 2 in Portland, police say A man fatally stabbed two people and wounded a third on a commuter train in Oregon's largest city Friday as people confronted him for "yelling a gamut of anti-Muslim and anti-everything slurs," a Portland police spokesman said.

Southern rock pioneer Gregg Allman dies Gregg Allman, the founding member of the Allman Brothers Band who overcame family tragedy, drug addiction and health problems to become a grizzled elder statesman for the blues music he loved, has died. He was 69.

Two top Trump advisers dodge Kushner questions President Donald Trump's top economic and national security advisers on Saturday declined to comment on the swirl of allegations that Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is facing regarding his contacts with Russian officials.

Duterte jokes about rape while rallying troops to fight militants Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, giving a pep talk to his troops in the country's restive south, exhorted the soldiers to go all out in fighting Islamic militants and joked that under martial law they could even commit rape with impunity.

Trump touts success overseas before coming home to controversy President Donald Trump couldn't return home from his first foreign trip without taking a quick victory lap.