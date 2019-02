Trump: Border protection is a 'moral issue' President Donald Trump says securing the Southern border is a moral issue that is a threat to safety and security of Americans during his second State of the Union address.

Opinion: Real-time commentary on Trump's SOTU CNN Opinion is curating tweets from commentators on the State of the Union.

Trump pitches unity to skeptical audience in State of the Union Donald Trump is set to deliver what his advisers claim will be a unifying State of the Union speech on Tuesday before a skeptical audience that for the first time will include a Democratic House majority.

Trump: We must reject politics of revenge While delivering his second State of the Union speech before Congress, President Trump calls on Americans to "reject the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution."

Melania Trump to travel solo to the Capitol again for speech For the second year in a row, first lady Melania Trump will be departing the White House solo, 40 minutes ahead of her husband for his State of the Union address.

Analysis: A cheat sheet to what happens in the State of the Union Political Washington will celebrate one of its annual rites tonight when President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a bicameral session of Congress.