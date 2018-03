Here are just some of the bigger things that happened after the President's tweet President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that there's "no chaos" in his White House.

Analysis: In Trump's White House, the conflict is the chaos We heard two things from President Donald Trump on Tuesday that contradict each other but go a long way toward explaining the current state of affairs at the White House.

Toobin slams timing of Cohn's resignation CNN's chief analyst Jeffrey Toobin says that while Trump's former economic adviser Gary Cohn could "stomach" the President's controversial comments about the Charlottesville protests, he could not handle the idea of tariffs on aluminum and steel.

CNN host: Who's left? Everyone is leaving the White House CNN's John Berman recaps the White House's chaotic couple of weeks after President Trump dismissed the chaos as "energy."

Nerve agent poisoned spy and daughter, UK police believe UK police say former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned by a nerve agent over the weekend.

Analysis: 8 'wow' moments in Stormy Daniels' lawsuit Late Tuesday night, porn star Stormy Daniels (aka Stephanie Clifford) sued President Donald Trump in California court -- alleging that he never actually signed a "hush agreement" over an alleged sexual relationship between the two, making the agreement null and void.

Official forecast predicts up to a foot of snow for New York area The second nor'easter in a span of a week is expected to drop heavy snow and hurl strong winds across parts of the storm-weary East Coast, which had already been pummeled by the deadly "bomb cyclone" this weekend.