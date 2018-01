As a new day dawns in DC, it's still unclear if Republican leaders have enough support to keep the government open House Republican leaders are moving toward a vote Thursday to avoid a shutdown, but as a new day dawns in Washington, it's still unclear if GOP leaders have enough support to keep the government open.

Analysis: GOP are going to get blamed for a government shutdown If House Republicans can't find a way to wrangle their always-fractious conference to support legislation that would avoid a government shutdown by Friday night, they are likely to bear the brunt of the blame for the closure and pay a serious political price as well.

Anderson Cooper: Trump foils WH attempt to shift blame As Congress and the White House work toward an immigration deal while trying to avoid a government shutdown, there is finger pointing on both sides over who's to blame for the delay. CNN's Anderson Cooper reports.

WH official: Trump has been 'pretty clear' about what it will take for DACA deal Amid confusion in Washington over what kind of immigration bill President Donald Trump would sign, White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Wednesday that the President has made his priorities clear.

Sen. Graham: White House can't be irrational on immigration Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told reporters he thinks someone on Trump's staff gave him bad advice on immigration reform.

Rep. Jordan: Dems to blame if government shuts down Republican Rep. Jim Jordan on Wednesday argued that if the government does shut down Friday due to lack of funding, the Democrats will be to blame for prioritizing amnesty over funding of the military.

This is what happens during a government shutdown If Congress is unable to pass a funding proposal -- which, at this point, looks very possible -- the federal government will shut down Friday.

DHS to block Haitians from temporary visas The Department of Homeland Security will stop allowing Haitians to get temporary agricultural and seasonal visas -- a move that comes amid concerns about the Trump administration's feelings toward immigrants of that country and broader restrictions on legal immigration.

Kelly: Some of Trump's wall promises 'not fully informed' White House chief of staff John Kelly, in talking about the wall and immigration, told Democratic lawmakers Wednesday that some of President Donald Trump's positions as a candidate were uninformed, sources told CNN.