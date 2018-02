The special counsel's interest in Trump's son-in-law includes questions about financing talks with non-Russian foreign investors, sources say Special counsel Robert Mueller's interest in Jared Kushner has expanded beyond his contacts with Russia and now includes his efforts to secure financing for his company from foreign investors during the presidential transition, according to people familiar with the inquiry.

Trump questions why Obama didn't act to stop Russian meddling President Donald Trump remained focused on the Russia matter on Monday, questioning in a tweet why his predecessor didn't act to prevent Moscow from interfering in US elections.

Sources: Kushner among 30-40 officials lacking full clearance Sources tell CNN's Jim Sciutto that dozens of Trump administration officials, including Jared Kushner, are still working without full security clearance.

Ex-Trump aide Gates to testify against Manafort, LA Times says Former Trump presidential campaign aide Rick Gates has agreed to testify against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and will plead guilty to fraud related charges, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Analysis: President's Russia delusion bubbles over President Donald Trump has long been obsessed with the idea that the investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election is really nothing more than a political scheme to rob him of the credit he so rightly deserves for winning that race. Over the last 24 hours, however, that obsession has been tuned up a […]

Trump blames Russia probe for FBI missing tip on school shooter President Donald Trump lashed out at the FBI late Saturday, describing its failure to follow up on a tip about Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz as "very sad."

Analysis: Trump blames everyone but Russia President Donald Trump, ensconced in his opulent private club of Mar-a-Lago this weekend, had a screed of combative thoughts.

Candidate defends AR-15 giveaway A Kansas congressional hopeful said Monday that he's sticking by his campaign giveaway of an AR-15 rifle despite criticism in light of last Wednesday's mass school shooting in Florida.

Lincoln named best President. Trump is ... Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Ronald Reagan enjoyed upward bumps in their greatness rankings, while President Donald Trump was ranked historically low, according to a presidential "greatness" survey released Monday.