Tillerson meets with Putin US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Moscow for potentially difficult talks with his Russian counterpart, amid acrimony over a chemical attack on civilians and subsequent US strike on a Syrian airbase.

Trump's saber-rattling plays into Pyongyang's hands North Korea is a country prepared for conflict.

Satellite photos show N.Korea nuclear site 'primed and ready' North Korean monitoring service 38 North said Wednesday the country's Punggye-ri nuclear site is "primed and ready" for a sixth nuclear test.

Japan: North Korea may be capable of sarin-tipped missiles North Korea already may have the capability to deliver missiles equipped with sarin nerve gas, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday.

North Korea issues warning as US strike group nears North Korea has issued a forceful response to the deployment of a US naval strike group to the region, saying it would counter "reckless acts of aggression" with "whatever methods the US wants to take."

Trump: 'Armada' heading toward North Korea Trump described the US warships heading toward North Korea as a powerful "armada" in an interview with Fox Business News.

Judge found dead in Hudson River Sheila Abdus-Salaam, the first African-American woman appointed to the New York Court of Appeals, was found dead in the Hudson River.

Scientists to sue EPA Fossil fuel lobbyists and environmentalists are set for a legal battle over whether the Trump administration will defend regulations on chemical plant safety.

Investors want Tesla to change. Musk tells them to buy Ford Elon Musk has some sharp words for shareholders who want changes to Tesla's board of directors: buy Ford shares instead.