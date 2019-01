The President's uncanny sense for weakness helped him destroy the deepest GOP primary field in history. Now rivals are targeting his own political vulnerability. Donald Trump's enemies smell blood in the water.

Biden, Harris top Democratic candidates, new poll shows Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris are the two Democratic candidates leading the large field of potential 2020 challengers to President Donald Trump, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll.

Kamala Harris defines her fight against Trump in CNN town hall As Kamala Harris introduced herself as a 2020 presidential candidate to Iowa caucus-goers and the nation on Monday night, she showed exactly why she is viewed as such a formidable contender.

See question that brought Kamala Harris to her feet During a CNN town hall in Iowa, Democratic presidential contender Kamala Harris discussed not needing a male Democratic candidate to challenge and win against President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Harris backs 'Medicare for-all' and eliminating private insurance California Sen. Kamala Harris fully embraced "Medicare-for-all" single payer health insurance at a CNN town hall Monday and said she's willing to end private insurance to make it happen.

Historians: Howard Schultz could re-elect Donald Trump Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is thinking about running for president on an independent ticket. Even though he has been a lifelong Democrat, Schultz now insists that the party has become too radical. During an interview with "60 Minutes," he said he is considering running a campaign as a "centrist independent, outside of the two-party […]

Former Starbucks CEO heckled: 'You egotistical a**hole!' Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz was heckled at a book event by a protester shouting "don't help elect Trump!"

PG&E files for bankruptcy after California wildfires • California utility replaces CEO amid bankruptcy fears • CNN investigates utility company's role in wildfires