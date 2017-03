Kim Jong Un supervised North Korea missile launch, state media says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the country's ballistic missile launches Monday, according to North Korea's state news agency KCNA.

GOP leaders skirt wiretap claims The top Republicans investigating Russia's interference in the US election declined Tuesday to back up President Donald Trump's claims that then-President Barack Obama wiretapped his Manhattan headquarters last year -- leaving the White House on its own to explain the stunning allegation.

The GOP's Obamacare replacement bill: Dead on arrival? That didn't take long. The Republican Party's freshly unveiled bill to repeal Obamacare is already in trouble.

Wikileaks claims to reveal how CIA hacks TVs and phones all over the world The CIA has become the preeminent hacking operation, sneaking into high-tech phones and televisions to spy on people worldwide, according to an explosive Wikileaks publication of purported internal CIA documents on Tuesday.

Comey was 'incredulous' over Trump's baseless wiretap tweets FBI Director James Comey was "incredulous" over the weekend after President Donald Trump's allegation via Twitter that former President Barack Obama ordered a wiretap of his phones during the campaign, a person familiar with the matter told CNN.

5 killed in Texas wildfires Wildfires have killed five people in the Texas panhandle as multiple blazes continue to scorch large swaths of the southern and western United States.

FBI Director at center of many controversies CNN's Randi Kaye looks at the controversies that FBI Drector james Comey has been involved in.

3 dead after train, bus collide in Biloxi Three people were killed when a bus and a freight train collided Tuesday in Biloxi, Mississippi, city officials said.

Clinton reflects: 'Life hands all of us setbacks' Hillary Clinton, speaking at a women's empowerment event in New York on Tuesday, stressed the need for more women in politics, while joking about her own resilience after her November election loss to President Donald Trump.