The Soviet-born men charged with skirting campaign finance rules lived lavishly in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, despite questionable finances As federal prosecutors pursue their case against a pair of South Florida businessmen at the center of an alleged plot to hijack the US political process, their trail is sure to lead here if it hasn't already.

Video shows indicted Giuliani associate at Trump rally At a 2018 rally for President Trump, a now-familiar man is seen on the riser behind Trump. He's later seen waving to the President as he walks by him.

Schiff says whistleblower will not testify at inquiry House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff made clear on Saturday that the Ukraine whistleblower won't be testifying in the impeachment inquiry, arguing that the individual's testimony would be "redundant and unnecessary."

Whistleblower's lawyer responds to GOP about client testifying The attorney for the whistleblower, whose complaint initiated the House impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, responded Saturday to House Republicans' call for his client to testify, saying that an in-person interview is a non starter but the offer for lawmakers to submit written questions still stands.

We read all 2,677 pages of impeachment inquiry testimony they've released to date. Here's what's clear. To President Donald Trump, the whole flap with Ukraine is over a "perfect" phone call.

Lawmaker: I can't decide if Trump acts like a child or a criminal CNN's Wolf Blitzer asks Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) what he hopes the American public will learn from open impeachment hearings.

Analysis: Does Bolton have a bombshell? A version of this story appears in CNN's Impeachment Watch newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here.

He was one of the first freed by Trump's criminal justice reform. He's now accused of murder • Thousands of prisoners released as new reform effort takes effect