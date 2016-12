Weird things get dropped this time of year More than 100 years ago, on December 31, 1907, the New York Times threw a party in Times Square. Instead of the traditional fireworks — the city had banned them — it decided to try something a little different: lower a 700-lb ball, made of wood and iron and decorated with 100 light bulbs.

Can anyone stop Alabama? This season's College Football Playoff centers around one simple question: Can anyone stop Alabama?

Walt Disney 'Bambi' artist dies at 106 Tyrus Wong, best known for his sketches for the Walt Disney animated feature 'Bambi,' died Friday, according to a statement released by The Walt Disney Family Museum.

Ambassador killed; widow questioned Brazilian police are questioning the widow of the Greek ambassador to that country, along with a military police officer described as her lover and another man in the death of the diplomat, authorities said Friday.

Duterte's alleged hit man: It was wrong Edgar Matobato's days are spent -- for now, at least -- in a verdant, bucolic compound some way outside Manila.

Kellyanne Conway's husband on Trump short list The husband of one of President-elect Donald Trump's top advisers could be arguing cases on behalf of the federal government at the Supreme Court next year.

China commits to ending ivory trade China has announced a plan to phase out all ivory processing and trade by the end of 2017, the government said on Friday, a move that conservationists hope will stymie the mass killing -- and threat of extinction -- of African elephants.

Obama, Putin and Trump at odds over Russia policy What comes next and who holds the advantage? Here's what we know, what the players are saying -- and how the chess match is unfolding.

Earth-like planet discovered orbiting sun's neighbor A planet named Proxima b has been discovered orbiting the closest star to our sun. It may be the closest possible home for life outside of the solar system.