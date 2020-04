She lost her job and nearly her life. Now, she's learning to walk again after days in a coma. Those we've lost | Tracking US cases | Podcast | Catch up | Q&A

Analysis: Inside the Georgia governor's hugely high-stakes gamble On Monday Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) announced that his state would begin reopening -- amid the coronavirus pandemic -- this coming Friday. "If we have an instance where a community starts becoming a hot spot, then, you know, I will take further action," Kemp told reporters. "But right now (I) feel like we're in […]

Dr. Gupta shows how virus could spread in restaurants CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains how difficult it will be to mitigate spread of the coronavirus in restaurants, one of the businesses set to reopen following governors relaxing orders in some Southern states.

Trump announces suspension of immigration into US in a tweet • Trump is threatening to block immigration. But immigrants are on the frontlines of the pandemic

Cooper: What I don't understand about pro-Trump protesters CNN's Anderson Cooper discusses the protests that are happening across the country against the many shelter-in-place orders.

Opinion: A safer way to get America back to work The novel coronavirus, like all other viruses, has a specific biology based on its genetic material.

US monitoring intel North Korean leader is in grave danger after surgery • Analysis: Why the confusion about Kim Jong Un's health actually makes sense • Opinion: What we know for sure about Kim Jong Un

Deal reached on small business relief package • What's in the new $450 billion agreement • Live updates: Stocks plunge as oil plummets • Read: Bill text of $480 billion congressional package to help small businesses