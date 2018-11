UK staring down the barrel of a recession if Brexit botched A sharp decline in the value of the pound and plummeting bank stocks are sending a clear message: a chaotic Brexit will plunge the UK economy into recession.

Corbyn's rebuttal draws laughter from Theresa May Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the House of Commons shortly after the United Kingdom and the European Union agreed on draft text of a Brexit withdrawal agreement.

May hit by bombshell resignations over Brexit deal UK Prime Minister Theresa May faces a grueling battle to have her Brexit draft agreement rubber-stamped by Parliament, as she goes before the lower house Thursday morning to present the plan to MPs for the first time.

Pound falls sharply as risk of chaotic Brexit rises The British pound dropped sharply on Thursday after two key UK government ministers resigned, plunging the Brexit process into deep uncertainty and hiking the risk of a chaotic rupture with the European Union.

What's next for Brexit Against long odds and after months of wrangling, Brexit moves forward as British Prime Minister Theresa May secures support for her draft deal with the EU.

Brexit basics: Key points from the draft deal After close to 20 months of fraught negotiations, the European Union and the United Kingdom have at last reached an agreement on Britain's exit from the bloc.

