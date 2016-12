India tests nuclear-capable ICBM India successfully tested its most powerful nuclear-capable missile on Monday, according to the country's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and Defense Ministry.

Opinion: Obama was hypocritical on UN vote On Friday, the Obama administration decided not to veto a UN Security Council resolution harshly criticizing Israel and calling its settlement activity illegal. The decision not to veto was cowardly, hypocritical, wrong, and yet, thankfully, ultimately ineffectual.

Brooklyn rapper shot again Brooklyn rapper Troy Ave -- wounded in a fight this spring that led to a charge of attempted murder -- was shot and wounded again.

Netanyahu lashes out at Obama Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a scathing attack Sunday on the Obama administration and summoned the US ambassador after its refusal to veto a UN Security Council resolution condemning Israel's settlements in the West Bank.

Kerry to outline Middle East peace plan Secretary of State John Kerry is expected to deliver a speech later this week on the administration's vision for Middle East peace, several US officials tell CNN.

NYPD cop suspended after Snapchat post Waking up with a gun to her face, handcuffed along with her family and having the incident posted on Snapchat, was not how Kimberly Santiago expected to start her morning last Thursday.

See the Snapchat pictures A New York police officer has been suspended after a family claimed police broke into their home and handcuffed them while one officer took pictures and posted them to Snapchat.

Japan's Abe to pay historic visit to Pearl Harbor with Obama Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Barack Obama will honor those who died at Pearl Harbor on Tuesday, appearing together 75 years after Japan's attack on Hawaii.

What the UNSC resolution means for the US and Israel The United Nations Security Council on Friday passed a resolution condemning Israel's settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The United States abstained on the resolution, allowing it to pass, rather than vetoing it -- as it usually does with resolutions it sees as overly critical of Israel.