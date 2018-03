CNN is making changes to its rating of 17 House races -- all of them in the direction of the Democrats The results of Tuesday's special election in western Pennsylvania offer an ominous sign for Republican hopes of defending the House this fall. CNN is making changes to its rating of 17 House races -- all of them in the direction of the Democrats.

Analysis: Field is tipping toward Democrats In the wake of Conor Lamb's near-certain victory in a strongly conservative district in southwestern Pennsylvania on Tuesday, political handicappers are moving a slew of seats in Democrats' direction -- a reflection of a national political environment looking increasingly toxic for Republicans trying to hold their House majority this fall.

Steel district may flip despite Trump tariffs The United Steelworkers union is applauding President Trump's move to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. But they're supporting Democrat Conor Lamb over Republican Rick Saccone in Pennsylvania's 18th district special election for congress. CNN's Vanessa Yurkevich explores whether workers will vote with union leadership.

Just as Trump urged, Tarkanian to run for House seat Danny Tarkanian is dropping his bid to unseat Nevada Sen. Dean Heller in the Republican primary and running for a House seat instead.

Special election rebuff builds Trump's losing streak For someone who talks so much about winning, President Donald Trump is racking up quite the losing streak.

Plan to take on neo-Nazis dies in 36 seconds It sounds like the kind of legislation that should easily breeze through a statehouse, even in these politically divided times: a resolution denouncing white nationalists and neo-Nazis.

Opinion: Did Steve Bannon get this half right? Steve Bannon is right not to beat around the bush: We are racists. Last Saturday, when speaking to France's far-right National Front, he affirmed their nationalistic platform. "Let them call you racists," he said. Speaking to those who might be feeling uncomfortable with the National Front's history and racist image, Bannon said: "Wear it as […]

Analysis: Trump's very public embarrassment of H.R. McMaster President Donald Trump has apparently grown sick of H.R. McMaster and is preparing to jettison his national security adviser in the not-too-distant future. That news was first broken by The Washington Post on Thursday night but subsequently confirmed by CNN. It appears to now be a matter of when, not if, McMaster will leave.

Anderson Cooper: Hard to fact-check Trump's fairy tale CNN's Anderson Cooper looks at President Trump's claims of a US trade deficit with Canada, despite a recent economic report with Trump's signature on it that says the opposite.