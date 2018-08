Watch Sanders defend Trump calling Omarosa a 'dog' White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says that President Trump's description of former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman as a "dog" had "nothing to do with race."

Analysis: Trump's Omarosa obsession is telling On Monday, President Donald Trump sent seven -- yes, seven! -- tweets attacking his former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman over claims she made in her tell-all memoir that was formally released today.

In audio, campaign aides discuss possibility of N-word tape Aides to President Donald Trump questioned him during the 2016 campaign about the existence of an audio tape in which he purportedly said the N-word, a racial epithet, during production of his reality TV show "The Apprentice."

Trump campaign taking legal steps against Omarosa President Donald Trump's campaign said Tuesday it has filed for arbitration, accusing Omarosa Manigault Newman, the former campaign aide and White House official, of breaching a 2016 nondisclosure agreement with the campaign.

Opinion: Trump calling Omarosa a 'dog' is sexist and racist, period President Donald Trump on Tuesday referred to former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman as a "dog."

Startling images of bridge collapse A violent storm in southern Italy has caused a viaduct to partially collapse, according to Italian state police. CNN's Nic Robertson is there