The ex-White House chief of staff says Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was right to raise concerns about Trump's July call to Ukraine's president, The Atlantic reports • Ex-US attorney sounds alarm on Trump's move • Opinion: Trump engaged in witness retaliation. That's a crime

An attorney who oversaw Roger Stone's prosecution resigns after Trump pulled nomination for top job Jessie Liu submitted her resignation to the Treasury Department Wednesday, an administration official tells CNN. It was effective Wednesday evening.

Analysis: Trump's decision to expand his power stuns Washington It's time to stop asking whether President Donald Trump will learn lessons from the controversies he constantly stokes -- of course he does. But far from stepping back or opting for contrition as his critics and appeasers hope, Trump draws darker political conclusions.

GOP senator: No indication Trump has learned anything Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski says there have not been indicators that President Trump has learned any lessons from being impeached.

Unprecedented walkout highlights DOJ friction with Barr Attorney General William Barr and his lieutenants have increasingly exerted authority in politically sensitive investigations at the Justice Department, fraying relationships with prosecutors at the powerful US attorney's office in Washington, DC, and leading to an unprecedented walkout of the career attorneys handling the Roger Stone case.

Jeffrey Toobin: This is so chilling CNN's Jeffrey Toobin discusses President Donald Trump's behavior after the Justice Department reversed its call for a lengthy jail term for one of his longtime associates Roger Stone.

Opinion: Democrats, stop pretending we're in dictatorship So far, 2020 has brought a dose of sobriety for the Democratic Party: the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump gained little viewership, while the President's approval ratings hit a personal record high. Even more troubling is the turnout in last week's Iowa caucuses. One would expect the prospect of voting out Trump to bring […]

Analysis: Trump's revenge vs. Trump's rewards Maybe the most insidious effect of Donald Trump's presidency has been his increasingly overt influence on American justice.

Coronavirus death toll spikes dramatically • The 15th US case of coronavirus is an evacuee at an Air Force base in Texas • Recovering patients describe what it's like to contract coronavirus