Biden's search for an attorney general gets complicated The deliberations among President-elect Joe Biden's tight circle of advisers about whom he should nominate as attorney general have emerged as some of the more complicated of the transition, sources familiar with the process tell CNN, with possible investigations into President Donald Trump, a federal probe into Hunter Biden's business dealings and pressure from powerful […]

Biden nominates former rival to be in his cabinet President-elect Joe Biden nominated Pete Buttigieg to be his transportation secretary, but his critical attorney general nomination hasn't been announced. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.

Cuomo to McConnell: Where is your honor? CNN's Chris Cuomo calls out Republicans for their continued claims of election fraud and delay in passing a deal to provide relief to Americans hit hard by the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic

House conservative pushes back on 'surrender caucus' after McConnell urges senators to let election results stand House conservatives are undeterred by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's push to squelch their efforts to contest the presidential election results when a joint session of Congress meets in January to formally count the electoral votes that made Joe Biden's win official.

Why hasn't Biden or Trump gotten vaccinated for Covid? Neither President Donald Trump nor President-elect Joe Biden has gotten vaccinated for Covid-19, a fact that's beginning to draw some attention days after the first shots in the US were administered.

This is why Pfizer can't provide more Covid-19 vaccines faster Vaccine supply constraints are complicating the Trump administration's hopes of striking a deal with Pfizer to purchase another 100 million doses of the company's coronavirus vaccines, the latest hurdle to ramping up vaccine production as the virus rapidly spreads.