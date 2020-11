Build an electoral map • Let our new streaming channel be your guide to the 2020 election • When polls will close in key states -- and when ballots will be counted

Crush of mail-in ballots slows tally in four battleground states Four key battleground states -- Pennsylvania, Nevada, Michigan and Georgia -- began Wednesday with tens of thousands of absentee ballots uncounted, leaving the White House race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden up in the air.

The former VP gains on Trump in Georgia as votes are tallied, while more results are expected from Arizona soon Facts First Database | My Election | Photos | Q&A | CNN exit polls

Election still too close to call with races tightening in Georgia and Pennsylvania The race for the White House is still close to call, with tightening races in Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania as former Vice President Joe Biden edged close to the 270-electoral-vote threshold needed to win and President Donald Trump's hopes of clinching reelection appeared to be slipping away.

Analysis: Millions of White voters are once again showing who they are Millions of White voters are once again showing who they are and -- spoiler -- it's not really that great for America, but in particular for Black and Brown people.

Analysis: Key states of Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania remain uncalled The 2020 election map, at first glance, looks decidedly, well, unfinished.

Arizona volunteers continue to count as Trump supporters protest outside CNN's Kyung Lah reports from inside Maricopa County's elections department as election officials in Arizona are working to release one more tranche of votes before breaking for the night. Meanwhile, a crowd of protesters has gathered outside the elections facility along with a number of law enforcement officials who are securing the site.