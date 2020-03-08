Biden and Sanders win key endorsements as next voting round nears

The nation's coronavirus death toll jumped to 19 as confirmed cases spread to more than 30 states Get info: Podcast | Newsletter | Ask a question

Tapper presses surgeon general: You can't even give me a yes or no answer? CNN's Jake Tapper presses Surgeon General Jerome Adams about the amount of novel coronavirus tests that have been administered in the United States.

How the rapidly-spreading coronavirus evolved in the US

Hear Trump's reaction to CPAC attendee's positive diagnosis President Donald Trump told reporters he was "not concerned at all" about being exposed to coronavirus after an attendee at CPAC, an event Trump attended, tested positive for the virus.

This nursing home is at the center of Washington's coronavirus. Here's what one first responder saw there When first responders reported last week to a hard-hit nursing home in Washington state, the epicenter of the nation's coronavirus outbreak, they found an understaffed facility with inadequate gear attempting to serve dozens of patients vulnerable to catching the virus.

US surgeon general says he thinks virus is contained in areas The United States surgeon general said Sunday that he thinks the coronavirus outbreak is being contained in certain areas of the country as cases of the virus rise across the United States.

Former CDC director: It's time to restrict visits to nursing homes Last week, I noted that we were in the calm before the storm. Now, the storm has started in the United States and is gathering strength. Covid-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, has passed 100,000 cases globally.

'SNL' mocks Fox News' coverage of coronavirus with the help of Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Warren met Elizabeth Warren on this week's "Saturday Night Live."