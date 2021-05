Senate Republicans block January 6 commission A crucial Senate vote on a bill to create an independent inquiry to investigate the deadly January 6 Capitol Hill riot has been delayed due to Republican objections to unrelated legislation, following an emotional and tumultuous week where the bill to create a 9/11-style commission seems on track to fail in the coming hours.

These 11 Senators didn't vote on the January 6 commission Senate Republicans blocked a bill on Friday to create an independent inquiry to investigate the deadly January 6 Capitol Hill riot.

'Cowardice': John King hits senators who left town ahead of vote CNN's John King criticizes Republican senators that abstained from voting for a bill that would create an independent and bipartisan commission to investigate the pro-Trump riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Mother of fallen Capitol Police officer asks GOP senators to support January 6 commission The mother of fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick met with more than a dozen Republican senators Thursday, urging them to vote to establish a commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection. But even after those meetings, which two sources familiar said were cordial, most of the senators told her they wouldn't be changing […]

Opinion: It's time for Democrats to play hardball There are a few defining crises in American history instantly known by their date:

The 6 Senate Republicans who voted for the January 6 commission Analysis: Trumpism drowns out Ryan's call for change

Polls find roughly one-quarter of Republicans embrace QAnon conspiracies • Analysis: This is how dangerous right-wing media actually is