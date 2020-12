'Distribution of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine has already begun,' an offiical from Operation Warp Speed said during a briefing today • As FDA authorizes a second Covid-19 vaccine, US reports highest number of daily cases • Gupta: Getting vaccinated against Covid-19 is like PPE at a molecular level • In California, wealthy patients are offering top dollar to cut the line for a Covid-19 vaccine

As FDA authorizes a second Covid-19 vaccine, US reports highest number of daily cases A second Covid-19 vaccine will soon be shipped out across the country -- a "remarkable scientific achievement," according to one expert, that brings the country one step closer to the end of a brutal pandemic.

US State Senator Jerry Relph dies after Covid-19 diagnosis

Tucker Carlson claims vaccine effort 'feels false, because it is' Fox News' Tucker Carlson defied scientific consensus to sow doubt about Covid-19 vaccine efforts. In large clinical trials, the vaccine has been determined safe and effective.

In California, wealthy patients are offering top dollar to cut the line for a Covid-19 vaccine While the nation continues to see record levels of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, wealthy patients in Southern California -- the epicenter of the state's Covid-19 crisis -- are offering to pay top dollar to cut the line and be among the first to receive a vaccine.

Hear what Fauci says about whether Trump should get vaccinated Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses Vice President Mike Pence publicly receiving the coronavirus vaccine, and talks about whether or not President Trump should get vaccinated as well.

Trump downplays massive cyber hack on government after Pompeo links attack to Russia • US plans to shutter remaining consulates in Russia • Massive SolarWinds hack has big businesses on high alert

Hill negotiators race to finalize Covid relief deal today • Congress leaves state and local governments facing gaping budget holes • When you might get a second stimulus check

Boris Johnson backtracks on relaxing Christmas rules after scientists warn new Covid-19 strain spreads faster Parts of Britain will go back into lockdown during Christmas after a newly identified strain of Covid-19 proved to spread more quickly than previous strains of the virus.