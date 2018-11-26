Best Cyber Monday travel deals: Expedia and Hotwire coupons, flight sales, Amtrak savings, and more

The only thing we love more than traveling to a cool new location is finding a great flight deal that’ll get us there for less. (Hotel deals and coupon codes to save on car rentals and fun excursions are also pretty great.)

Best Cyber Monday deals on iPad, Instant Pot, Bose headphones This Cyber Monday, we’re shopping for cheap flights to Cairo, saving on train tickets at Amtrak, and booking hotels for less thanks to some awesome deals. We’ll keep updating this post as we find more ways to save, so check back and get the latest info right here. In the meantime, here are the best Cyber Monday travel deals we’re loving right now: Amtrak is having a “Track Friday” sale Through Cyber Monday, shop discounted train tickets at Amtrak.com and save 30% on most routes nationwide. Sample one-way destination sales: Washington, DC to Philadelphia, PA for $29 New York, NY to Philadelphia, PA for $29 New York, NY to Boston, MA for $39 New York, NY to Washington, DC for $39 Chicago, IL to Washington, DC for $71 Chicago, IL to New York, NY for $76 Chicago, IL to Denver, CO for $79 Los Angeles, CA to Portland, OR for $85 Los Angeles, CA to Seattle, WA for $85 Los Angeles, CA to Chicago, IL for $125 Richmond, VA to Washington, DC for $19 Eugene, OR to Portland, OR for $21

amtrak.com Expedia Cyber Monday coupons Starting at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET) on Cyber Monday, Expedia will be featuring 90% off app coupons on select hotels and $100 off coupons on select flights. They’ll feature new coupons every hour during Cyber Monday through 3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. ET). Get an extra $20 off on things to do with coupon 20BLACKCYBER: Must book an activity for $150 or more. Limited quantity, while supplies last. Shop all flight deals for Cyber Monday Shop all hotel deals for Cyber Monday

here. Hotwire Cyber Monday coupon Get 11% off every Hot Rate hotel with coupon code CYBERSALE: no minimum booking and travel any time. Use coupon at checkout by 11:59 p.m. PT on Cyber Monday.

Alaska

