The Florida senator says Trump would make a 'huge political mistake' if he grants a pardon to his former campaign chairman Sen. Marco Rubio said Sunday that he doesn't think President Donald Trump should grant a pardon to his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, calling such a move "a mistake."

SE Cupp: Is Trump even reading what I'm reading? CNN's SE Cupp sifts through the trio of court filings, two from the special counsel's office and one from the Southern District of New York, which suggest special counsel Robert Mueller has substantial evidence to back up his accusations.

Adam Schiff: Trump could 'face the real prospect of jail time' California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said Sunday that President Donald Trump could "face the real prospect of jail time" after federal prosecutors said last week that the President directed his former lawyer Michael Cohen to make illegal hush-money payments during the presidential campaign.

Opinion: Mr. Mueller shows his cards—and reveals a pack of jokers On Friday the Justice Department dropped some huge shoes in the Russia investigation. First a pair of memos from special prosecutor Robert Mueller and the Southern District of New York involving the criminal sentencing of Michael Cohen, President Trump's former lawyer and fixer. Then a filing on Paul Manafort's failed cooperation with the Mueller probe […]

Jake Tapper presses Rubio on impact of Cohen filing CNN's Jake Tapper presses Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on potential repercussions for President Trump if it is proven that he directed Michael Cohen to commit crimes during the 2016 election.

Dean: Congress will have 'little choice' but to begin impeachment Former Nixon White House lawyer John Dean said he thinks Congress will have "little choice" but to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump following a Friday evening court filing involving Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen.

De Niro's Mueller visits Eric Trump on 'SNL' Robert De Niro returned to "Saturday Night Live" as White House special counsel Robert Mueller to check on President Trump's son Eric.

Trump, without evidence, accuses Comey of lying to House Judiciary Committee President Donald Trump lashed out at former FBI Director James Comey over testimony he gave to the House Judiciary and Oversight committees on Friday, accusing the former FBI chief, without evidence, of lying to lawmakers and questioning his inability to recall events related to certain questions.

Kushner reportedly advised Saudi crown prince after journalist's death The President's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, continued to have private conversations with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to The New York Times.