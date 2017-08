Thousands march as debate rages across the nation about racism and Confederate monuments Counterdemonstrators began gathering Saturday morning in Boston in response to a self-described free speech rally that has sparked concerns of possible violence.

Live updates: Boston rallies and marches A free speech rally is planned Saturday on Boston Common, a week after protests over race and national identity in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned deadly.

Heather Heyer's cousin: Why have we been turning our heads the other way? This last week has been surreal for my family. We lost one of our own in one of the most public ways possible. A man in a car ran down my cousin, Heather Heyer, because she decided to join her fellow Charlottesville residents against the neo-Nazis and white supremacists on their streets.

Holocaust survivor: This is not the America I came to When I came to the United States in 1949 after the Second World War, the world had just witnessed the horrific culmination of centuries of anti-Semitism: the indefensible murder of 6 million Jews.

The Trumps will skip Kennedy Center Honors President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will not attend the annual Kennedy Center Honors in December, the White House announced Saturday morning.

Analysis: One picture that shows the remarkable White House staff turnover The photo above was taken on January 28 in the Oval Office.

Bannon: The Trump Presidency is over A Breitbart White House reporter tweeted that former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has returned to his role as Executive Chairman of Breitbart News and chaired an editorial meeting.

American on honeymoon among dead in Barcelona Jared Tucker of California was among the 13 people killed in the Barcelona terror attack, his father Dan Tucker told CNN affiliate KGO. Jared, 43, was on a delayed honeymoon with his wife of one year.

Man charged in shooting death of Florida cop A Florida officer was shot dead and another one critically injured in Kissimmee while two others were hurt by gunfire in a separate incident in the state, authorities said.