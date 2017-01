Trump on email hacks: 'I think it was Russia' President-elect Donald Trump's long-awaited news conference took on new significance Wednesday.

Senate works late to pass Obamacare repeal Senate Republicans launched their effort to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's landmark healthcare law early Thursday morning, approving a budget blueprint that they've dubbed the Obamacare "repeal resolution."

Anderson Cooper, Trump adviser clash over Russia report In a fiery exchange between CNN's Anderson Cooper and Kellyanne Conway, the senior adviser to President-elect Donald Trump vehemently denied a report that intelligence officials presented Trump with claims of Russian efforts to compromise him.

Conway to Cooper: Your sources are wrong Kellyanne Conway and CNN's Anderson Cooper clashed in an interview over CNN's reporting of the classified documents presented to President Obama and President-elect Trump including allegations that Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about Trump.

Van Jones: I have 'emotional whiplash' CNN political commentator Van Jones says he's suffering from an "emotional whiplash" after President Obama's farewell address and President-elect Donald Trump's first news conference.

House Democrats fuming over Mattis cancelling hearing House Democrats are fuming after Ret. Gen. James Mattis abruptly canceled his appearance before the House Armed Services Committee slated for Thursday. The move is triggering a backlash from top House Democrats who say without hearing directly from Mattis they will oppose legislation paving the way for his confirmation.

Rep.: Sessions a 'war on whites' victim Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks said in a radio interview on Tuesday that criticism of Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, who is Donald Trump's pick to be attorney general, is part of an ongoing "war on whites" by Democrats.

Treatment of black lawmakers a flashpoint Democrats on Capitol Hill left the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing room seething Wednesday. But it was not the testimony from witnesses that caused the only stir.

Unprecedented criticism of Senator Sessions Sitting Sen. Jeff Sessions has received criticism from many including Sen. Cory Booker, who made history when he testified against Sessions' nomination to become President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general. CNN's Pamela Brown reports.