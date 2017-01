How Trump supporters see the travel ban For Dotty Rhea, a 68-year-old retiree in Savannah, Tennessee, the directive was well warranted.

Trump bringing Supreme Court favorites to Washington The two judges who have been considered the top finalists to be President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court -- Neil Gorsuch and Thomas Hardiman -- are being brought to Washington ahead of tonight's White House announcement, sources tell CNN.

Breitbart reporter removed from CAIR presser A reporter for Breitbart News was ejected from a press conference hosted by the Council on American-Islamic Relations condemning Donald Trump's travel ban.

ACLU is participating in elite Silicon Valley accelerator On Tuesday, Y Combinator announced that the ACLU is participating in its winter accelerator program.

First on CNN: Bipartisan group of federal prosecutors backs Yates A bipartisan group of more than 60 former federal prosecutors had issued a harshly worded statement Tuesday in support of former acting Attorney General Sally Yates.

What we know about the victims of the Quebec mosque shooting They came from Morocco, Algeria and Guinea in search of better lives for themselves and their families. The six men, united by their faith and their desire to live in peace in their adopted land of Canada, gathered for evening prayers at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Center Sunday night. They would never come home from […]

America's long history of 'vetting' Muslims The idea of vetting Muslims didn't start with Donald Trump, or even with the 9/11 attacks. It goes back to this country's earliest days.

Warren, Isakson wager DeVos vote on Super Bowl outcome There is a lot at stake as the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons go head to head in the Super Bowl this weekend in Houston -- and that could include the stewardship of the Department of Education.