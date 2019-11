Fiona Hill left a legacy for angry women Fiona Hill said this week that her only agenda was to serve as a fact witness for the House Intelligence Committee. But as the hearings fade into history, Hill's legacy will be that of a woman who called out a dais full of powerful men for spouting fiction and suggested they ought to pay more […]

Giuliani associate willing to testify Nunes went to Europe for Biden dirt A lawyer for an indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani tells CNN that his client is willing to tell Congress about meetings the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee had in Vienna last year with a former Ukrainian prosecutor to discuss digging up dirt on Joe Biden.

Diplomats are eager for anonymity after bombshell testimonies In this impeachment edition of The Point, Chris Cillizza and Rear Admiral John Kirby, CNN Military and Diplomatic analyst, discuss the career diplomats who have testified before Congress and how the impeachment inquiry will affect them as they return back to their posts of service.

Congressional negotiators reach deal on spending levels The top two appropriators in Congress clinched a deal on topline spending levels that should clear the way for at least some of the 12 spending bills to be passed and signed into law before the December 20 deadline, according to two aides with direct knowledge.

Matt Gaetz mocks Kellyanne Conway over marijuana: OK boomer During an interview with CNN's Michael Smerconish, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) criticized Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway's previous comments against marijuana reform.

Seven hours in the air with Sondland In the middle of impeachment hearings Wednesday, as Ambassador Gordon Sondland implicated President Donald Trump in pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rival, Sondland's lawyer interrupted with an intriguing detail: The ambassador had a flight to catch.

Tapper: Here's the truth about the evidence against Trump CNN's Jake Tapper looks at how President Donald Trump's own words back up testimony given during the public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into the President.

Navy Secretary says review of SEAL should proceed despite Trump's opposition Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer said Friday that a military review of the status of Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher should proceed despite President Donald Trump tweeting Thursday that Gallagher should not lose it, a possible outcome of the review.